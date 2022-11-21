FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes

Dr. John Sharretts, the director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, mentioned that the drug adds an important new treatment option for patients at-risk of developing diabetes. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” said “The drug’s potential to delay clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes may provide patients with months to years without the burdens of disease,” he said.

What is T1D?

Type 1 diabetes is a disease that is caused by the immune system attacking and destroying cells that create insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by beta cells within the pancreatic islets, or hormone producing cells. The islets are also called the islets of Langerhans, named after the biologist who discovered them.

People who are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes have increased glucose and must either take insulin shots or wear an insulin pump to regulate their insulin levels. T1D is usually diagnosed in children and young adults. If an individual has a parent or sibling with Type 1 diabetes, that person is more likely to also be diagnosed with the disease. However, most patients with T1D do not have a family history.