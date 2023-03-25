FDA approves world-first brain modulation device to treat PTSD

Prism is a two-part device that focuses on helping patients control the activity of their amygdala, the area of the brain primarily responsible for the control of emotion and memory.

“When a patient is successful in lowering the activity of the amygdala, or the amygdala-related signal, then they get positive feedback from the device,” Prof. Talma Hendler, professor of neuroscience and psychiatry at Tel Aviv University, director of the Sagol Brain Institute at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and developer of the technology, told The Times of Israel.

Prism, she argued, teaches patients the mental strategy that moves their emotional system to a calmer state.

She now expects Prism to be commercially available for doctors to prescribe starting in 2024. However, it will not be made available everywhere focusing instead primarily on outpatient and private clinics where staff can be trained in its use and administration.

If used properly, it is extremely efficient.

“When the patient is successful in regulating their limbic system, then the room relaxes, as well. Figures start to sit down and the noises are lowered. So it is kind of resonant with the patient’s brain. This is the positive feedback. It’s continuous, and the more you go below your baseline, the quieter the waiting room gets,” Hendler said.