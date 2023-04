The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever pill for fecal transplants, marking a significant milestone. Developed using healthy bacteria found in human waste, the pill could be an effective tool to fight gut infections.

A fecal transplant is a procedure that relies on the stool of a healthy donor to restore gut health and prevent bacterial reinfections in the respective patient.

Seres Therapeutics, based in Massachusetts, developed the new pill after rigorously testing this version of the stool-based treatment.

The FDA approved the prescription of pills based on a study of nearly 180 patients. According to the findings, approximately 88 percent of patients who followed the pill regimen did not experience reinfection after eight weeks. On the other hand, reinfection occurred in approximately 60 percent of those who received dummy pills, the Associated Press reported.