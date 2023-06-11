FDA paves way for full approval of new Alzheimer's drug

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has unanimously voted to confirm the clinical benefits of Leqembi, the second such drug to target the fundamental pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s.

The FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCN) approved the data from Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial of Leqembi 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use, said Eisai’s press release.

This vote paves the way for a full agency approval. Created by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and American biotechnology company Biogen, Leqembi was earlier approved under FDA’s accelerated approval pathway in January 2023. The FDA instituted the accelerated approval process in 1992 because measuring a drug’s medical benefits takes a long time and when there’s an urgent need for such a life-saving drug, then the process has to be expedited.