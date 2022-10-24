FDA gives clearance to Philips for its AI powered MRI scans

Using MRI instead of CT scans

MRCAT Head and Neck, short for MR for Calculating Attenuation, allows for the use of MRI as the main imagining modality without oncologists needing to use a CT scan. The AI software creates images that look like CT scan images, in terms of accuracy and resolution. The MRCAT takes less than three minutes to complete.

Incorporating AI with other features

The AI-enabled MRCAT allows the use of MR, or magnetic resonance imaging, as the primary imaging modality when using radiotherapy to treat tumors in the head or neck. The development, along with soft tissue imaging capabilities and high-resolution image quality of Philip’s neck and coil are incorporated with new comfort, positional accuracy and stability features of MacroMedics’ mask. The company wants the experience to be comfortable for patients, while also providing oncologists with accurate images and precise treatments for difficult-to-treat tumors.

“The superior soft tissue imaging of MR together with advances in the integration and orchestration of data, including the use of artificial intelligence, promise greater clarity and less subjectivity in planning radiotherapy for head and neck cancer,” said Ilya Gipp, chief medical officer of oncology solutions at Philips.

Philips' past AI interest and usage

Philips has shown an inFhealterest in combining AI with its health technology for a few years. In 2018, Philips began incorporating artificial intelligence within its company. It launched an AI platform called HealthSuite Insights that would deliver healthcare-specific tools to build and maintain AI solutions in healthcare. It was said to be the industry-first online marketplace that offered curated, readily available AI resources.