The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to the world’s first Alzheimer's medication: Leqembi.

The medicine, developed by Eisai of Japan and Biogen of the United States, has been found to minimize cognitive deterioration in patients in the early stages of the disease.

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” said Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in an official release.