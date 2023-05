The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine on Wednesday, May 3. This respiratory disease claims the lives of thousands of people in the United States each year, and therefore, a vaccine is a giant milestone toward prevention.

However, Arexvy, the new vaccine, still needs a final nod for public use by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was developed by the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

"Today's approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening," Dr. Peter Marks, who leads the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told the media.