FDA permits over-the-counter sale of overdose-reversal drug Narcan. Here's how it can save lives

Naxolone rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and has been the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA's latest decision will permit the drug to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and gas stations, as well as online. It is to be noted that other formulations and dosages of naloxone will only be available by prescription.

"We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D, said in a statement.

The announcement comes a month after the approval of the Narcan nasal spray for OTC use was granted priority review status. It was the subject of an advisory committee meeting in February 2023, where committee members voted unanimously to recommend it be approved for marketing without a prescription, the release states.

Approval of the drug to be sold OTC is a life-saving decision

The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions can reverse overdoses of not only opioids but also street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl and prescription versions such as oxycodone.