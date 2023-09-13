FDA questions efficacy of popular cold medicine ingredient

If you thought grabbing some Benadryl or Sudafed PE was your secret weapon against a gnarly cold, you might want to sit down.

In a potentially industry-altering decision, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel dropped big news this week. Here's how this could change the way you choose your next over-the-counter flu medications.

An FDA advisory panel unanimously decided that phenylephrine, an ingredient frequently used in many over-the-counter cold medicines, is about as useful as a screen door on a submarine. That's right, folks, it's ineffective.

Why does this matter?

The recent findings serve as a preliminary step for the FDA, which may eventually consider revising the formulation of a wide array of cold and flu medications. This could impact well-regarded brands such as Tylenol, Mucinex, and Benadryl.