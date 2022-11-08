Females recover faster from kidney disease, and we're not sure why

“Kidney disease afflicts more than 850 million people worldwide every year, so it’s important to understand why female kidneys are more protected from these acute and chronic injuries,” said Tomokazu Souma, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

“Our study is a step toward identifying the causes and suggests that this female resilience could be therapeutically harnessed to improve kidney repair in both sexes.”

A new potential for boosting the kidney resilience

In their study, the research team employed mice to analyze a recently discovered type of cell death called ferroptosis. It is also known that this type of cell death is dependent on oxidative stress and iron, and it plays a significant role in kidney disorders.

The researchers, who used genetic and single-cell RNA transcriptomic analyses in mice, discovered that compared to males, females have notable protection against ferroptosis through a particular pathway known as nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2, or NRF2.