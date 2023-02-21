Exceptional fertility of naked mole-rats could prolong that of humans

What makes the fertility of naked mole rats so unusual?

"Naked mole rats are the weirdest mammals," said lead author Miguel Brieño-Enríquez in a press release. "They're the longest-lived rodent, they almost never get cancer, they don't feel pain like other mammals, they live in underground colonies, and only the queen can have babies."

"But to me, the most amazing thing is that they never stop having babies — they don't have a drop in fertility as they age. We want to understand how they do this," he added.

Brieño-Enríquez explained three possibilities for how naked mole rats do this. Contrary to most mammals and mice, (1) they are born with many egg cells, (2) not as many of these cells die, or (3) they continue to create more egg cells after birth.

Brieo-Enriquez and his team discovered proof of each of the three processes.

They found that compared to mice, naked mole-rat females contain unusually high quantities of egg cells and that the mortality rates of these cells were lower. For instance, a naked female mole rat at eight days old typically has 1.5 million egg cells, 95 times more than mice of the same age.

Most astonishingly, the scientists discovered that 3-month-old animals' egg precursor cells were actively dividing. These precursors were found in animals that were ten years old, indicating that oogenesis - the process that leads to their synthesis- may go on for the entirety of a naked mole rat's lifespan.