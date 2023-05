A diet deficient in flavanols, nutrients present in several fruits and vegetables, has been linked to age-related memory loss in a significant study conducted by scientists at Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard.

The first-of-its-kind study found that older persons who ate modest amounts of flavanols performed worse on tests meant to measure memory loss by normal aging. However, the study also showed that slightly flavanol-deficient persons over the age of 60 showed increased performance on these memory tests after replacing these bioactive dietary components.

Flavanols: Key to cognitive health in aging adults

The research team, led by Professor Adam Brickman of Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, highlighted the significance of their findings. Brickman stated, "The improvement among study participants with low-flavanol diets was substantial and raises the possibility of using flavanol-rich diets or supplements to improve cognitive function in older adults." According to the study, certain nutrients are just as important for the growing brain as for maintaining excellent brain health in older people.