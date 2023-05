A team of urologists at Keck Medicine of the University of South California (USC) is conducting a clinical trial that will soon lead to the first-ever bladder transplant operation in humans. The doctors are currently in the process of selecting participants for their trials.

If successful, such operations would provide relief to millions of people around the globe who live with bladder-related disorders. Inderbir Gill, principal investigator and executive director at Keck Medicine USC Urology, said, “We could be on the verge of a medical advance that has the potential to revolutionize how we treat terminally compromised bladders.”

What’s more exciting is that the bladder transplant will be carried out using minimally invasive surgery robots.