In a first, brain areas damaged by high blood pressure are identified

Until now.

In a study published on March 27 in the European Heart Journal, researchers have identified specific brain regions damaged by high blood pressure and may play a vital role in the decline in mental processes and the development of dementia, a press release stated.

Tomasz Guzik, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Edinburgh (UK) and Jagiellonian University Medical College, Krakow (Poland), who led the research, said that they gathered information from a combination of approaches.

This included magnetic resonance imaging of brains, genetic analyses, observational data from over 30,000 participants in the UK Biobank study, and a technique called Mendelian randomization to see if high blood pressure was actually the cause of changes to specific parts of the brain rather than just being associated with these changes.

3D-reconstruction shows how high systolic blood pressure has affected the main tracts of white matter in the brain. The red shows the areas most affected by high blood pressure, while the yellow areas are also affected but to a lesser extent. Dr Lorenzo Carnevale, IRCCS INM Neuromed, Pozzilli, Italy.

This helped them identify areas affected, including the putamen (round structure in the base of the front of the brain, responsible for regulating movement and influencing various types of learning) and specific white matter regions.

"We thought these areas might be where high blood pressure affects cognitive function, such as memory loss, thinking skills, and dementia. When we checked our findings by studying a group of patients in Italy who had high blood pressure, we found that the parts of the brain we had identified were indeed affected," Guzik said in a statement.

The findings could help with developing targeted therapies

The researchers found that nine parts of the brain were altered, and those were related to higher blood pressure and worse cognitive function.