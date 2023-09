Scientists at the University of Nottingham have devised a unique spray treatment method to cure glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain cancer that annually kills over 10,000 people in the US.

They also claim this is the first-ever quantum therapeutic approach that shows cancer can be eliminated via quantum signaling, i.e., by making changes in the biology of cells at a quantum level.

The treatment involves using bio-nanoantennas, gold nanoparticles coated with redox-active molecules. The researchers claim to kill glioblastoma cells by spraying bio-nanoantennae at tumor sites and applying an electric field.

“We refer to them as 'bio-nanoantennae' because they convert an electric field into a biological signaling event, which then regulates cell functions such as apoptosis (programmed cell death),” Frankie Rawson, one of the study authors and a research fellow at the University of Nottingham, told Interesting Engineering.