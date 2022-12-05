Spraying an army of bacteria-eating viruses can save us from food poisoning

They have developed a food decontamination spray that employs food-safe microscopic beads containing bacteriophages (viruses that kill bacteria). The researchers claim, during the study, they were able to free lettuce and meat from E. coli 0157, a common food-borne pathogen that infects the human intestine and causes health issues such as diarrhea.

Phages have always been there

The idea of using bacteriophages as disinfectants is not new. The authors of the current study suggest that before the discovery of the first antibiotic (penicillin) in 1928, a lot of research focused on employing phages against bacterial infection was going on.

However, most scientists lost interest in those research works when antibiotics hit the market and soon became the go-to solution for overcoming bacteria-related illnesses. The popularity of antibiotics can be imagined from the fact that in 2021, the antibiotic industry alone was valued at $42 billion.

Although phages lost their importance as preferred anti-bacterial substances, they were never forgotten because, every once in a while, they managed to prove their worth.

For instance, in 2021, scientists discovered that pathogens that thrive on the plumbing network of hospitals and commercial buildings could be eliminated more effectively if phages are also used as disinfectants along with regularly used chemicals. Moreover, the increasing antibiotic resistance in bacteria in recent times has also sparked growth in phage research.

Using phage army to decontaminate food

Bacterial culture plate with chicken meat at the background. Manjurul/iStock

What’s quite interesting is that the current study reveals a completely different phage-based approach. What would you prefer, getting sick and then taking an antibiotic to fix your health or spraying your food before it even makes you sick? Using phages as a food decontamination spray might prove to be the most convenient and effective way of curbing bacteria infection in our food.