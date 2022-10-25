For the first time, researchers inhibited a cancer-causing gene's function to cure cancer

"MYC is one of the 'most wanted' targets in cancer because it plays a key role in driving and maintaining many common human cancers, such as breast, prostate, lung, and ovarian cancer. To date, no drug that inhibits MYC has been approved for clinical use," said Dr. Elena Garralda, Director of the Early Drug Development Unit at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) in Barcelona and a member of the scientific committee for the meeting.

A mini protein called OMO-13

The VHIO scientists devised a mini-protein named "OMO-103," which can get inside cells and reach the nucleus, and tested it on mice. The results have shown that it can block MYC's ability to boost tumor growth by hindering its function of controlling the flow of information from many common genetic mutations found in cancer.

The researchers started a phase I clinical trial in April 2021 to evaluate the safety of OMO-103. The trial included 22 patients who had different tumor types, such as pancreatic, bowel, and non-small cell lung cancers and had previously undergone other treatments.

A total of six dose levels of OMO-103, ranging from 0.48 to 9.72 mg per kg of patient weight, were administered intravenously, once each week. In order to measure the levels of MYC gene activity and other biological indicators for cancer, the researchers obtained biopsies from the tumors at the beginning of the trial and three weeks following the treatment.