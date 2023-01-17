Forever chemicals: Freshwater fish study shows their surprising scale

They are chemically known as Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS). The most common type of forever chemicals is Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). A popular PFAS is Teflon which is coated on utensils to make them non-sticky.

Generally, it is believed that people who eat packaged seafood are consuming more PFAS than those who hunt and eat aquatic animals directly from water bodies. However, it looks like this is not the case.

A new shocking study from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) suggests that whether you drink PFOS-infused water for one month straight or eat just one freshwater fish a year, your body will have the same amount of forever chemicals.

These findings indicate that forever chemicals have penetrated so deep into our environment that now freshwater animals have higher amounts of PFOS in their bodies than even packaged food items.

Lead researcher Nadia Barbo said in a press release, "The extent that PFAS has contaminated fish is staggering. There should be a single health protective fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish across the country."

Freshwater fish is loaded with PFAS

EWG is a non-profit environmental research and advocacy organization that has been actively conducting PFAS-related studies. During one of their research works, the scientists at EWG examined 500 fish samples that were taken from different freshwater bodies in the US.

Their study revealed that the average concentration of forever chemicals in fish filets stood at 9,500 nanograms per kilogram of the samples. In Great Lakes, the average concentration was even higher — 11,800 nanograms per kg. This clearly indicates that Great Lakes in urban areas are heavily polluted with PFAS.