Forever chemicals may reduce fertility in women by 40%, warns study

These chemicals are commonly used because they are resistant to water and grease and act as a useful barrier. PFAS are used in drinking water as well as nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, stain-resistant coatings on carpets, paints, and even personal care items.

This research is led by scientists from Mount Sinai in New York.

Women show a 40 percent decline in fertility

The study was conducted on women in Singapore who were trying to conceive.

It involved 1,032 women of childbearing age (18 to 45 years) who were attempting to conceive between 2015 and 2017. They were participants in the Singapore Long-Term Material and Child Outcomes Preconception Study (S-PRESTO). The team measured PFAS in plasma collected from these women and found higher exposure to the chemicals.

The results found higher blood concentrations of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were linked to a lower likelihood of pregnancy and live birth. PFAS exposure reduced fertility by about 30-40 percent on average.

“PFAS can disrupt our reproductive hormones and have been linked with delayed puberty onset and increased risks for endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome in few previous studies. What our study adds is that PFAS may also decrease fertility in women who are generally healthy and are naturally trying to conceive,” said senior author Damaskini Valvi in a press release.