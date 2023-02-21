Four-day workweek has no negative impact on productivity, major study finds

How this reduction was implemented varied across a diverse set of industries, from restaurants to IT and finance companies, but the vast majority of them retained the same productivity targets as they had before the trial and did not reduce pay or benefits in response to the reduction of hours.

The new report, published by Autonomy this week, found that the reduction in hours substantially improved employee well-being, with 71% of employees reporting lower levels of burnout and 39% reporting lower levels of stress than before the trial.

What's more, there was a 65% reduction in sick days and a 57% reduction in staff turnover at the participating companies compared to the same period from the previous year.

“It was common for employees to describe a significant reduction in stress,” said Niamh Bridson Hubbard, a researcher and Ph.D. candidate at Cambridge. “Many described being able to switch off or breathe more easily at home. One person told us how their ‘Sunday dread’ had disappeared.”

In addition to improved employee outcomes, participating businesses recorded a 1.4% increase in revenue on average, 92% of the participating companies plan to keep a four-day workweek in place, and 18 companies confirmed that they would be permanently moving to a four-day workweek going forward.