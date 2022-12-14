These four ferocious genes increase the risk of suicide in humans

More than 800,000 people commit suicide every year. That’s more people than the combined population of countries like Maldives and Saint Lucia. A person commits suicide not because of one but many factors, and there seems to be no way to figure out if a person is going to take his or her life.

This is also because when we talk about suicide or self-harming behavior, we only consider external factors and rarely discuss the genetics behind them. A new study reveals that suicidal tendency in humans is not just related to social, psychological, financial, and personal factors but is also linked to our genes.

Interestingly, a team of researchers at Duke University Medical Center has identified four genes that can increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and actions in an individual. While explaining the significance of these genes in evaluating suicide risk, one of the lead authors and professor of Psychiatry at Duke, Nathan Kimbrel said:

“While genes account for a small amount of risk relative to other factors, we need to better understand the biological pathways that underly a person’s risk for engaging in suicidal behavior. Suicide is the fourth-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 29 years old. The more we know, the better we can prevent these tragic deaths.”

The four genes linked to suicide in humans

Kimbrel and his team didn’t just right away spot the genes that increase suicidal behavior in humans. They conducted a large-scale genome analysis. They collected genetic and medical records of 633,778 ex-US military servicemen. After examining the data, they found 121,211 individuals that had demonstrated suicidal behavior in the past.

The remaining 512,567 subjects that didn’t have any records of self-harm actions were referred to as controls. The researchers then performed genomic analysis of the blood samples of the members of the first group and came across various genetic factors that were possibly linked to the self-harm behavior.