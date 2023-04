We all know fried food is unhealthy but tastes so good. French fries, churros, fried chicken, jalebi. Yum! But excessive consumption of the above leads to weight mismanagement. We’re also looking at a high risk of heart attack and coronary artery failure, and now we’re learning - an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

A new study demonstrates that long-term exposure to acrylamide, an organic compound found in potato chips, crackers, bread, cookies, coffee, etc., induces depressive behaviors and anxiety.

The research team from Hangzhou, China, based their findings on studying a population size of 140,728. The study revealed that frequent consumption, especially fried potato consumption, is strongly associated with a 12 percent higher risk of anxiety and a 7 percent higher risk of depression. Another interesting revelation was that the male population and younger consumers are more prone to developing these mental health issues.