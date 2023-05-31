Fungal meningitis kills two in Mexico after getting cosmetic procedures

Two people have lost their lives over a suspected fungal meningitis outbreak among patients who underwent surgical procedures like liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts, and breast augmentation under epidural anesthesia in Mexico.

Epidural anesthesia is an injection given to patients as a surgical anesthetic or for pain management after the procedure. The majority of the patients that were exposed to the infection are female, with a mean age of 35.

There are 220 patients in the United States who traveled to Mexico to get similar cosmetic procedures and may be at risk for fungal meningitis. The two clinics where the patients received their surgeries have been identified and were shut on May 13, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).