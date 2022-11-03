Future humans may have abnormalities from using technology too much

To show the impact of technology on the human body, especially over a long period of time, the team studied scientific research and expert opinions on the topic, specifically the negative effects technology can have on the human body. The design in the image was based on constant use of smartphones, laptops and other forms of technology.

Effects on the back

The researchers predict Mindy will have a hunched back in the future. This would be from overuse of modern tech objects, affecting the way people sit and stand. They believe that constantly looking down at a smartphone and looking up at a computer screen could strain parts of the body, leading to the arched back and misalignment in the spine.

“Spending hours looking down at your phone strains your neck and throws your spine off balance. Consequently, the muscles in your neck have to expend extra effort to support your head,” said Caleb Backe, a health and wellness expert at Maple Holistics. He also mentioned that sitting in front of a computer for hours can pull the torso out in front of the hips, rather than the torso being vertically straight and aligned with the hips.

The arms and hands are altered

Another visible feature of the 3D image is what the researchers call “text claw”, also called cubital tunnel syndrome — a nerve condition in the elbow that produces numbness in the fingers — caused by using the smart phone constantly. This new term was devised to explain how the hand takes a permanent form of a claw-shape due to continuously holding a smartphone.