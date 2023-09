A spider that can kill you with its bite may also hold the key to a better sex life for some men. A new gel made from the venom of the Brazilian wandering spider is being tested as a treatment for erectile dysfunction. The gel has already passed the first stage of human trials and is ready for the next phase.

Venomous spider with a surprising potential

The star of this scientific breakthrough is the Phoneutria nigriventer, commonly known as the banana spider or wood tree spider. Found in South American countries, including Brazil, this arachnid's venom is notorious for its toxicity. Its bite can cause rapid heartbeat, seizures, shock, and even death in humans. But it can also cause another effect: a prolonged erection that can last for hours. This effect, known as priapism, can be painful and harmful to the penis if left untreated. However, it has also sparked the curiosity of scientists looking for new ways to treat erectile dysfunction. They have been studying the venom for more than 10 years and are close to finding a solution.