Trending
A new US voting technology
Texturized plant-based 'meat' burger
The light-powered yeast
Mechanism behind greying hair
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

New study reveals a gel that promises to wipe out brain cancer for good

An anti-cancer gel promises to wipe out glioblastoma permanently, a feat that's never been accomplished by any drug or surgery. So what makes this gel so special?
Rupendra Brahambhatt
| Apr 24, 2023 02:00 PM EST
Created: Apr 24, 2023 02:00 PM EST
health
Radiation therapy.
Radiation therapy.

Mark Kostich/iStock 

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) have developed a novel gel that both eliminates brain cancer (glioblastoma) and keeps it from recurring. When they tested this anti-cancer gel on mice with glioblastoma, surprisingly, all the mouse models were cured of the illness.

“We don’t usually see 100% survival in mouse models of this disease,” said Betty Tyler, one of the study authors and a neurosurgery professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. 

A report from the National Tumor Society reveals that every year over 10,000 people die of glioblastoma in the US, making it one of the deadliest cancer types. 

The JHU team claims that their gel is arguably the most effective glioblastoma treatment yet developed. Since it can stop tumor growth even in parts of the brain where traditional anti-cancer medications and surgeries don’t work. 

What makes the gel so effective against brain cancer?

New study reveals a gel that promises to wipe out brain cancer for good
The anti-cancer gel in a saline solution.

Johns Hopkins University

Currently, an FDA-approved brain implant called Gliadel is considered the most popular and potent glioblastoma treatment application. Professor Tyler who played an important role in the development of Gliadel in the 1990s suggests that during the mice trials, the new gel delivered results that are even more impressive than what is achieved with Gliadel.

This is probably because the gel-based treatment features characteristics of both chemotherapy and immunotherapy. It was developed by combining an anti-cancer drug called paclitaxel with an antibody named aCD47. 

The former is a chemotherapy medication used in the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancer, and the latter attacks macrophages (cells that promote tumor growth by protecting cancer cells).

During the study, the researchers first surgically removed brain tumors in mice and then filled the grooves that previously contained the tumors with the gel. They noticed that the gel didn’t allow any tumor growth further in mice brains. 

Moreover, when the researchers tried to manually implant glioblastoma tumors in the mice, the immune system of the animals eliminated the implanted cancer cells without any medicine or therapies. The gel suppressed the existing cancer cells and enhanced the immune system in mouse models such that no new cancer cell was allowed to grow or multiply.

Surgery is a must for the success of the gel

Glioblastoma was completely eradicated in all the mice models whose brains received the gel treatment after the surgical removal of tumors. According to Tyler, “The gel is implanted at the time of tumor resection, which makes it work really well.” 

Most Popular

Interestingly, the factor suggested by Tyler also acts as a limitation of this treatment as the gel has been found to not work well in the absence of surgery. For instance, when the researchers applied the gel directly to tumor sites in the brain of some mice (without removing the tumors), only 50 percent of those subjects survived.  

“The surgery likely alleviates some of that pressure and allows more time for the gel to activate the immune system to fight the cancer cells,” said Honggang Cui, lead study author and a biomolecular engineer at JHU. 

The researchers are now planning to conduct clinical trials using their anti-cancer gel. If successful in humans, the gel will revolutionize brain cancer treatment forever. Hopefully, the gel will put an end to humanity’s search for the perfect glioblastoma treatment.  

The study is published in the journal PNAS.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/VnEA0qldFZciRwnMGgX4wVYMD31nYSxjcGduyLTW.jpg
In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/21/image/jpeg/N1DXLQhRN7UxVENuIgQVJvnhIgXDSGycpqA9wjy4.jpg
The rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/31/image/jpeg/sCDuWDBnzuKYnNoftqWV8KNglkONAJkEVlTQfgMh.jpg
This chip could massively increase autonomous car computing power and save energy
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/16/image/jpeg/UZP1fbA4Rjb1Yd1LxETDO08GxElbaE0lGPQETBr5.jpg
Meet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/7sFzPMp4z5mMeh6u5eNlYK8PMWmgkdt1RJf2eX0L.jpg
Inner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/24/image/jpeg/wTLbGiH7q7zFDKitCQ2YG5kUDEPuJUqN6zfqchod.jpg
Scientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/peWquQA3Osj5zwjp21VF7JgT6QOYxlUAC5pZ9Grx.jpg
Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
More Stories
cultureHalloween party: 3 boo-zy cocktail recipes to channel your inner engineer
Stephen Vicinanza| 10/31/2022
innovationEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
Chris Young| 12/8/2022
innovationNew invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholes
Paul Ratner| 4/20/2023