A super-sensitive gene that controls social behaviors could help in understanding autism

The researchers claim that if TOP2a undergoes any changes during the early embryonic stage of an individual due to some drugs, chemicals, or any other environment-related factors. This can adversely affect the social behavior of that individual and even turn him or her into a patient with autism.

They performed an interesting experiment with zebrafish (a popular freshwater and aquarium fish whose embryos are almost transparent) and discovered that alterations in TOB2a can be fixed up to some extent by the use of an experimental drug (UNC1999). These findings suggest that sociability can also be restored.

“That really surprised me because I would've thought disrupting brain development when you're an embryo would be irreversible. If you don’t develop sociality as an embryo, you’ve missed the window. But this study suggests that even in those individuals later in life, you can still come in and inhibit this pathway and restore sociality,” said Randall Peterson, one of the authors and Dean of UUCP, in a press release.

The zebrafish experiment

Less social fluoroquinolone-exposed zebrafish fish swimming at a distance from others. Randall T. Peterson/University of Utah Health

Dr. Peterson tested over 1,120 drugs on multiple zebrafish embryos and observed the changes taking place inside the embryo as well as how the changes shaped the social behavior of the fish after birth. Each drug was tested on at least 20 embryos and out of the 1,120, four drugs were found to be suppressing the TOP2a gene activity.

These four drugs belonged to the same category of antibiotics that are used to treat respiratory tract infections (such as pneumonia) in humans, and are referred to as fluoroquinolones. The fish that grew from fluoroquinolone-exposed embryos turned out to be less social than others.