Gene discovery opens new therapeutic avenue for anxiety disorders

A gene that could be responsible for driving anxiety symptoms has been identified by researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Exeter, which could potentially lead to the development of new therapeutic treatments.

The onset of anxiety disorders is often attributed to a complex interplay between genetic and environmental factors, with trauma being a significant contributor. By altering the gene, the researchers were able to lower anxiety levels in animal models, suggesting a potential association between this gene and the development of anxiety.

miRNAs identified as key to understanding anxiety

The researchers also directed their attention towards microRNAs (miRNAs), which are a cluster of tiny molecules that bind to messenger RNA (mRNA), preventing them from producing proteins. These specific miRNAs have been shown to regulate proteins involved in the functioning of the amygdala, a brain structure responsible for emotions and linked to anxiety disorders. To investigate this further, the team induced stress in mice and collected samples from their amygdalae for analysis.