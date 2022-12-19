Life-changing: New gene therapy gel heals decades-old wounds from skin disease

"After four months, I saw an improvement on a large wound on my back that I had for 20 years," said trial participant Vincenzo Mascoli, aged 22, said in a statement. "After six months, the wound had healed completely and was much less painful."

"This was a life-changing event for Vincenzo," said Peter Marinkovich, MD, director of Stanford Medicine's Blistering Disease Clinic and senior author of the study. "Now he can bathe and sleep on his back without pain. This treatment made a huge difference in the quality of life for Vincenzo and other trial participants."

Sixty-seven percent of wounds healed completely in six months

The late-stage trial produced similar results seen in an earlier, smaller trial in nine patients conducted at the Stanford School of Medicine and published in Nature Medicine in March of 2022.

The trial showed improved wound healing in 31 percent with the disease, including 19 who were 18 years old or younger. After six months of weekly applications, 67 percent of wounds healed completely, while only 22 percent of wounds treated with a placebo did so.

The therapy gel creates a copy of a missing gene

Patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa have a genetic mutation that hinders them from producing a protein called collagen VII, which is known to bind the middle and outer layers of the skin together. The absence of the protein causes the layers to slide across each other, resulting in blisters that form painful open wounds.

The gel delivers a copy of the collagen VII gene to the surface of the skin. It does so by using a modified herpes simplex virus which, by making the missing protein, stabilizes the skin's structure.

The herpes virus has evolved to evade the human immune system, the release said, so the gel can be applied repeatedly without triggering an immune response.