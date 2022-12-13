Gene therapy could save mice from heart attacks — humans could be next

Repairing-related genes that can be 'shut-off'

Regrowing damaged tissues, as lizards or starfish do, requires precise control of gene expression so that you won't get a new body part that never stops growing or random cells sprouting out everywhere. Therefore, having control of stopping the regeneration process is as important as being able to start it.

The new research is significant for demonstrating the capability to control gene activity in response to injury, confining it to a specific part of the tissue and within a defined time period as opposed to being constantly active in the entire organ.

In their research, scientists employed a segment of fish DNA called TREE (tissue regeneration enhancer element). TREEs are a family of gene enhancers included in the genome that are in charge of detecting damage and activating the genes involved in repair so that regeneration may take place in a specific location.

As the healing process is over, these enhancers can also turn off gene activity. Along with zebrafish, these regulatory components have also been found in fruit flies, worms, and mice.

"We probably have them too"

"We probably have them too," said Ken Poss, Ph.D., the James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of Regenerative Biology in the Duke School of Medicine, who discovered heart regeneration in zebrafish two decades ago and has been studying them since. "But it's just easier for us to find them in zebrafish and ask if they work in mammals."

These 1,000 nucleotide-long enhancer sequences are packed with recognition sites where various factors and stimuli can bind and alter gene activity. "We don’t fully understand how they do this and what they’re truly responding to," Poss said.

He further said that different cells in an animal have different types of enhancers as well. “Some of them are responsive in multiple tissues -- those are the ones we use here. But when we profile regenerating spinal cord or fins in fish, we get different sequences.” The human genome may contain tens of thousands of these enhancers, he added.