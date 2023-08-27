Gene transcription may be responsible for aging, study finds

University of Cologne researchers in Germany have figured out how to slow down aging by potentially controlling gene transcription. This process, they argue, becomes faster and more error-prone as we age and slowing it down and fixing it may be key to thwarting time.

This is according to a report by Euronews Next published on Saturday.

A major discovery

Dr Andreas Beyer, the lead researcher, told the news outlet this is a “major discovery.”

He further explained how "each cell is different, and what makes them different are the different genes that are activated in it. This activation is called transcription". This process must be error-free in order to ensure that genes function properly.