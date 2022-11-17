A gene variant that causes Alzheimer's disease severely affects the brain

A study has revealed answers, linking APOE4 with defective cholesterol processing in the brain. This leads to defects in the insulating sheaths that surround nerve fibers. The changes can cause memory and learning deficits. The study also said that drugs that restore the cholesterol processing could treat Alzheimer’s.

The research from the study was published recently in the journal Nature.

The research

The study combines evidence from the brains of mice that had the disease with both postmortem human brains and lab-based human brain cultures. The research would show when individuals had one or two copies of APOE4, instead of the more common APOE3 variant, also called oligodendrocytes.

Deficiency of the myelin, a fatty insulation, may be a contributing factor causing Alzheimer’s. This is because communications among neurons are degraded without the correct myelination.

The research team, led by Li-Huei Tsai, a professor and director of The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Aging Brain Initiative at MIT, found unique ways that APOE4 disrupts how lipids—fat molecules—are handled by parts of the brain that include neurons.

The team identified compounds that appear in the lab to correct the problems, that could possibly lead to future treatment plans.