There's a link between migraines and blood sugar levels; geneticists unravel

The genetic linkage of the two has remained unknown and warrants exploring the possibility of shared causative genes and pathways. Genetics researchers at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia, have confirmed the existence of genetic variants and genes that are common to multiple traits.

Genome-wide analysis

Professor Dale Nyholt and Ph.D. researcher Rafiqul Islam from QUT initially conducted a review of available literature on the comorbidity of migraine and glucose-related traits. Compelling evidence for biological associations and shared genetic influences between migraine, headache, and glucose-related characteristics inspired them to conduct a genome-wide association study in collaboration with the International Headache Genetics Consortium (IHGC).

Researchers discovered that fasting insulin and blood sugar had a significant genetic connection with migraines and headaches. However, only migraines showed a genetic correlation with two-hour glucose. They also found that high levels of a hormone called fasting proinsulin might help protect against getting headaches.

Researchers thus gained insights into the underlying biology influencing migraine, headache, and glycemic traits. The genes, loci, and pathways responsible for these traits identified in the study may serve as important targets for further functional investigations. This may allow researchers to uncover the precise molecular mechanisms contributing to migraines' comorbidity and glucose-related traits.