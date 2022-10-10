Genetics plays less of a role than age in our health as we get older

Aging affects health more than genes

In the study, the research team looked at genetics, aging, and the environment, and how these three components affected 20,000 human genes. They found that both aging and the environment affect our genes as we get older, more than genetic variation. This factor determines things such as our hormone levels, metabolism, and how the body repairs itself. It also impacts diagnosis for certain diseases such as dementia or diabetes.

“How do your genetics -- what you got from your sperm donor and your egg donor and your evolutionary history -- influence who you are, your phenotype, such as your height, your weight, whether or not you have heart disease?” asked Peter Sudmant, UC Berkeley assistant professor of integrative biology and a member of the campus's Center for Computational Biology, also a co-author of the study.

Genes and variation

He mentioned that there have been numerous studies on determining how genes are changed by human genetic variation. The study questions how such variation is influenced by a person’s age. Sudmant stated that “the first result we found was that your genetics matter less the older you get.”

This means that genetic makeup can help predict gene expression when younger, however, it is not as useful in predicting expression when older. In this study, the age reference was 55 years and older.

The example given in the study involved identical twins. Although identical twins have the same type of genes, this factor is irrelevant as they age, showing a divergence in their gene expression, therefore making them age differently despite having the same genes.