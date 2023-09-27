Georgia faces brain-infecting worm invasion, study warns

A new study has found evidence of a brain-eating worm that can infect humans and animals in Georgia, USA. The worm, known as the rat lungworm (Angiostrongylus cantonensis), is mainly transmitted by rats and snails and can cause a severe infection called eosinophilic meningitis.

Rat lungworm aka Angiostrongylus cantonensis

The rat lungworm has a complex life cycle that involves rats, snails, and other intermediate hosts. The adult worms live and reproduce in the lungs of rats, where they lay eggs that hatch into larvae. The larvae are then coughed up by the rats and swallowed, eventually reaching their feces. Snails or slugs that come into contact with the infected feces can pick up the larvae, which grow and become infectious inside them.