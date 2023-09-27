Georgia faces brain-infecting worm invasion, study warns

Georgia faces brain-infecting worm invasion, study warnsThe rat lungworm is endemic to Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 27, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 11:19 AM ESThealthAngiostrongylus cantonensis Male.Source: Wikimedia commons/ Punlop Anusonpornperm Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study has found evidence of a brain-eating worm that can infect humans and animals in Georgia, USA. The worm, known as the rat lungworm (Angiostrongylus cantonensis), is mainly transmitted by rats and snails and can cause a severe infection called eosinophilic meningitis.Rat lungworm aka Angiostrongylus cantonensisThe rat lungworm has a complex life cycle that involves rats, snails, and other intermediate hosts. The adult worms live and reproduce in the lungs of rats, where they lay eggs that hatch into larvae. The larvae are then coughed up by the rats and swallowed, eventually reaching their feces. Snails or slugs that come into contact with the infected feces can pick up the larvae, which grow and become infectious inside them. The infection can be passed to humans or other animals if they eat or touch the infected snails or slugs or consume contaminated water or vegetables. The larvae can then migrate to the brain and spinal cord, causing inflammation and neurological symptoms such as headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, and paralysis. In some cases, the infection can be fatal or leave permanent damage.The rat lungworm is endemic to Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii. However, in recent years, it has been detected in other parts of the world, such as Louisiana, Texas, and Florida in the USA. The new study, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, confirms that the parasite has also established itself in Georgia.Brain and lung tissue samples showing Angiostrongylus cantonensis infection in brown rats (Rattus norvegicus)Source: Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases The researchers analyzed tissue samples from brown rats collected from a zoo in Atlanta between 2019 and 2022. Based on genetic testing and microscopic examination, they found that about 20% of the rats were infected with the rat lungworm. The genetic analysis also showed that the worms were similar to those found in Louisiana and other regions of the USA where they have recently emerged.FindingsThe findings suggest that the rat lungworm was introduced to and has become established in a new area of the southeastern USA. The parasite may have been present in Georgia for longer than previously known, as it has been reported in neighboring states such as Florida and Alabama before 2019.Human cases of rat lungworm infection are rare in the USA, but they may be underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to a lack of awareness and testing. Most infections are mild and resolve without treatment, but some can be severe and require medical attention. The parasite can also affect wildlife and domestic animals, such as dogs, cats, horses, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.The study's authors warn that the rat lungworm in Atlanta poses “a possible threat to the health of humans and domestic, free-ranging, and captive animals.” They recommend more research to monitor the distribution and impact of the parasite in the USA and to develop prevention and control strategies.Some tips to prevent rat lungworm infection include washing hands before eating or preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them raw or cooked, avoiding eating raw or undercooked snails or slugs or their slime trails, avoiding contact with rodents or their droppings, and keeping pets away from snails or slugs or treating them for worms regularly.You can learn more about Angiostrongylus cantonensis in this CDC's official video.The study was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. Study abstract:Rat lungworm (Angiostrongylus cantonensis), a zoonotic parasite invasive to the United States, causes eosinophilic meningoencephalitis. A. cantonensis harbors in rat reservoir hosts and is transmitted through gastropods and other paratenic hosts. We discuss the public health relevance of autochthonous A. cantonensis cases in brown rats (Rattus norvegicus) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. 