In a world-first trial, breast cancer patients get proton beam therapy

Mostly this is because the breast tissue and the lymph nodes that need radiotherapy are close to the heart or because the patient has underlying heart issues.

Now, a pioneering NHS trial will test the benefits of proton beam therapy. This hi-tech treatment uses charged particles instead of X-rays to target tumors precisely for certain patients with breast cancer.

The world-first trial will enroll 192 people

According to a release, the trial will compare proton beam therapy with standard radiotherapy for patients at a greater risk of long-term heart problems after radiotherapy treatment.

The trial will enroll 192 people across 22 sites in the UK. Patients allocated to receive proton beam therapy will be treated at either the Christie or University College London hospitals (UCLH).

"Radiotherapy for breast cancer is highly effective, but there is potential for proton beam therapy to reduce the likelihood of treatment-related heart problems that can occur in small groups of patients. We hope PBT will be able to offer more personalized treatment for patients in the future," Sairanne Wickers, Consultant Therapeutic Radiographer and Principal Investigator for Parable at UCLH, said in a statement.