'World changer': Ghana first to approve Oxford malaria vaccine with 77 percent efficacy

"This marks a culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most," Professor Adrian Hill, Chief investigator, R21/Matrix-M program, and Director of the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, said in a statement.

Need of the hour

According to last year's World Malaria Report, there were an estimated 619 000 malaria deaths globally in 2021 compared to 625 000 in the first year of the pandemic. According to the WHO, malaria is both endemic and perennial throughout Ghana. In 2021, WHO estimated an estimated 5,3 million malaria cases, with 12,500 estimated deaths recorded.

The low-dose vaccine, manufactured at a mass scale, can quickly be supplied to tropical countries at risk of the disease.

Initially designed and developed at the University of Oxford, the R21/Matrix-M has undergone trials in several countries, including an ongoing phase III trial in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mali, and Tanzania that has enrolled 4,800 children. The release stated that results from these trials are expected to be reported later this year.

What's in the vaccine?

The vaccine contains Novavax’s (Nasdaq: NVAX) Matrix-M, a "saponin-based adjuvant that enhances the immune system response," making it more potent and durable.