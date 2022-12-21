Shutting down a mysterious gene can help patients get rid of the deadliest brain cancer

However, now a team of researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York has figured out why glioblastoma is so aggressive in nature. They have also proposed a mechanism that could be employed to control and cure this deadly cancer in humans.

Solving the mystery behind glioblastoma

According to the researchers, by its occult nature, glioblastoma is deadly since it is not usually detected early. It tends to grow quickly and disrupt brain functions. When it all of a sudden appears, the normal treatment regimen is surgery, followed by chemo/radiation therapy.

However, its many different cancer cells take on numerous forms. The various tumors in the same patient start exhibiting different morphological characteristics so as to disguise their bad intentions. This “tumor cell heterogeneity” makes glioblastoma hard to treat, even with therapy.

During their study, the authors discovered that a protein called BRD8, which packages our genome when becomes highly active, causes glioblastoma.

One of the study authors and a professor at CSHL, Alea A. Mills, told IE, “You can think of BRD8 as protein machinery that packages our genome, unfortunately, sometimes in a bad way. Too much of it makes glioblastoma—the most common adult cancer that starts in the brain—thrive. We discovered that we can shut down glioblastoma by turning off BRD8.”