Communities facing extreme heat events have a new tool to help stay safe

Google will now start integrating Extreme Heat warnings into search results, the company announced.

"Today, we’re sharing a set of initiatives focused on helping communities prepare for and adapt to the effects of rising heat," said Kate Brandt, Google's Chief Sustainability Officer, in a company blog post on March 29, 2023. "This includes new extreme heat alerts on Search to keep people safe and AI-powered tools to help communities handle hotter temperatures."

According to the company, extreme heat is responsible for nearly half a million deaths each year; a number that is only expected to increase in the years ahead. Understandably, people suffering in extreme heat conditions are more likely to search online for heat-related resources, something Google wants to prioritize and put the most pertinent information front and center.

What the new alerts will tell you

Google Extreme Heat Alerts Google

The new alerts, which haven't been given a specific launch date, will be incorporated into search results when someone searches for extreme heat-related terms, like "heat wave" and similar.

"To surface authoritative and helpful information in these moments, we’re rolling out new extreme heat alerts in Search in the coming months," Brandt said. "When people search for information on extreme heat, they’ll see details on when a heat wave is predicted to start and end, tips on staying cool, and related health concerns to be aware of — all prominently displayed in Search results.

"To make sure the information is relevant and accurate, we’re working with the Global Heat Health Information Network," Brandt added.