Research says gravity could be to blame for irritable bowel syndrome

Now, a new feasible but unconventional theory suggests that gravity could be blamed for IBS.

"There's such a variety of explanations that I wondered if they could all be simultaneously true," Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai and author of the hypothesis, said in a statement.

"As I thought about each theory, from those involving motility to bacteria, to the neuropsychology of IBS, I realized they might all point back to gravity as a unifying factor. It seemed pretty strange at first, no doubt, but as I developed the idea and ran it by colleagues, it started to make sense," he said.

Representational picture of man with IBS. PeopleImages/iStock

IBS symptoms can occur alongside musculoskeletal problems

The hypothesis, published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, elaborates how the intestines, spine, heart, nerves, and brain evolved to manage gravity.

"Our body systems are constantly pulled downward," Spiegel noted. "If these systems cannot manage the drag of gravity, then it can cause issues like pain, cramping, lightheadedness, sweating, rapid heartbeat, and back issues—all symptoms seen with IBS. It can even contribute to bacterial overgrowth in the gut, a problem also linked to IBS."

Spiegel described the body as a "sack of potatoes that we're destined to carry our entire lives."

"The body evolved to hoist this load with a set of support structures. If these systems fail, then IBS symptoms can occur along with musculoskeletal problems," he said.

Physical therapy and exercise are effective for IBS

While some bodies are more capable of carrying the load (organs) than others, like "stretchy" suspension systems that can cause the intestines to hang, others have spinal issues that cause the diaphragm to sag or the belly to protrude, thereby resulting in a compressed abdomen, as per the release.