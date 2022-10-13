In a first, researchers integrate and grow human cells in newborn rat brains

The organoids not only integrated, but they also grew and displayed functioning in the rodent brains too

In the new study, human brain organoids were inserted into the somatosensory cortex of newborn rats (three to seven days old) by Stanford University professor Sergiu Paşca and colleagues. This region is in charge of receiving and processing sensory data from all over the body, including touch.

After leaving them to grow for 140 days, they discovered that the organoids developed, integrated partially into neuronal circuits, and displayed functioning in rodent brains.

The organoids did, in fact, develop to eventually make up about one-sixth of the rats' brains, claimed the researchers, which is about the size of a pea. In context, consider that the rat-grown human nerve cells are approximately six times larger than those generated outside the body (i.e., in a test tube).

Researchers use blue light to control rats' behavior - they would 'lick' for a water reward

And that's not all. When applying blue light to the enlarged neurons during a reward-training task, the researchers discovered that activation of human neurons caused the rats to lick for a water reward. This proved that the rat tissue and human tissue integrated at the circuit level and controlled animal behavior.

"What is important and novel [is that] transplanted organoids receive sensory-related inputs, and their optogenetic activation (activated by light) could drive rat behavior during reward-seeking," reveals Dr. Agnieszka Rybak-Wolf, head of the Organoids Technology Platform, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Berlin (not part of the study).

Additionally, the investigators deflected the rats' whiskers on the opposite side of the organoid, which triggered a group of neurons in the organoid to light up. This demonstrated that the transplanted neurons could respond to sensory stimulation.

'A step closer to non-invasively seeing inside the human mind": exposing neuronal defects of Timothy syndrome cells

The researchers anticipate that growing human brain organoids in another species will bring them a step closer to non-invasively seeing inside the human mind- at least 'non-invasively' to humans.

For example, during the study, the researchers implanted organoids from the stem cells of people with Timothy syndrome. This rare genetic disease causes autism spectrum disorders and heart defects. The organoids successfully highlighted neuronal defects, demonstrating that the new method could be promising in the search for neurodevelopmental disorder treatments.