Hitting the hay too hard? Gummy bears may have 350% more melatonin dosage

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone secreted in our brains to stimulate sleep. But many people have a hard time falling asleep. This may be due to stress, anxiety, excessive caffeine consumption, or insomnia. So, they take melatonin supplements which ensure a good night’s sleep.

Enter melatonin gummy bears, also called ‘sleep gummies’.

There’s been noticeable interest in sleep gummies over the years. They are small, tasty, and effective. Perhaps, too effective…

An alarming report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year said there’s been a 530 percent increase in pediatric melatonin ingestions from 2012 to 2021. The U.S. saw 27,795 emergency department and clinic visits, 4,097 hospitalizations, and 287 ICU admissions, and recorded two deaths during that time.