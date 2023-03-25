Gut microbes may be the reason walnuts lower cardiovascular risk

This is according to a press release by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology published on Saturday.

“Research has shown that walnuts may have heart-healthy benefits like lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure,” said Mansi Chandra, an undergraduate researcher at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

“This motivated us to look at how walnuts benefited the gut microbiome and whether those effects led to the potential beneficial effects. Our findings represent a new mechanism through which walnuts may lower cardiovascular disease risk.”

To come to their conclusions, the researchers used an approach known as metatranscriptomics, a recently developed technology that can be used to quantify gene expression.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to use metatranscriptomics analysis for studying the impact of walnut consumption on the gut microbiota gene expression,” Chandra said. “These exploratory analyses contribute to our understanding of walnut-related modulation of gut microbiome, which could be very impactful in learning how gut health impacts our heart health in general.”

The research consisted of a controlled-feeding study in which 35 participants with high cardiovascular risk were randomly assigned to one of three study diets.