Scientists use hair to predict who will suffer from cardiovascular diseases

A new study is revealing that glucocorticoid level, a class of steroid hormones secreted as a response to stress, present in the hair of individuals may indicate which of them are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in the future.

This is according to a press release by the European Association for the Study of Obesity published on Friday.

“There is a tremendous amount of evidence that chronic stress is a serious factor in determining overall health. Now our findings indicate that people with higher long-term hair glucocorticoid levels appear significantly more likely to develop heart and circulatory diseases in particular,” said lead author Dr Eline van der Valk from Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands.