3 hallmarks of aging can save you from cancer — here is how

Every sixth death in the world is because of cancer. The new research from Salk sheds light on a new kind of anti-cancer action in the human body, and therefore it has the potential to give rise to novel strategies for treating and preventing the disease.

Connecting aging with telomeres, chromosomes, and cancer

Telomeres are protective coverings found at the end of our chromosomes. They are made up of repetitious DNA sequences and prevent chromosome ends from sticking to each other or getting damaged. They also play important role in cell division, deciding the extent to which a cell can divide (with regard to its size).

Every time a cell undergoes division, the telomeres of the cell become shorter. As we age and cells keep on dividing, there comes a time when telomeres become so small that further cell division could damage the cell chromosomes. In this case, the cell eventually dies, and this process is known as “crisis.”

According to the researchers, the elimination of cells (which undergo crisis) from our body is called autophagy. This natural cell death and removal mechanism prevents the formation and occurrence of cancer in humans.