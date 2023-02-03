Harnessing the power of AI to learn more about deadly cancers

Machine learning strengthens a multi-decade effort

Although many potential targets for cancer treatment have been identified by studying proteins and genomes — proteogenomics — in human tumors, this information has not yet been proven helpful for personalizing cancer treatment.

Scientists have analyzed proteogenomic data through a machine learning algorithm called Substrate PHosphosite-based Inference for Network of KinaseS — SPHINKS — to identify the two most active kinases (enzymes), PKCδ and DNA-PK— termed as "master kinases."

Patient-derived models revealed that PKCδ plays a crucial role in subtypes of glioblastoma characterized by metabolism and response to treatments targeting metabolic pathways.

DNA-PK plays a significant role in another subtype of glioblastoma characterized by its ability to rapidly produce new cells and develop into different types of cells. Therefore, targeting these proteins may be effective as a therapy for glioblastoma.

The developed algorithm generates a complete set of biological interactions to identify potent kinases that cause abnormal growth and treatment resistance in each glioblastoma subtype. As DNA information alone has proven insufficient in identifying tumor vulnerabilities and molecular mechanisms that drive each patient's disease, this study may help bridge the gap by supplying more comprehensive data.

Patients can be classified based on common genes, proteins, fat molecules, epigenetics, metabolites, and other biological features.

How credible are the findings?

To validate patient-derived model findings, scientists used patient samples to grow their "tumor avatars" in the lab to demonstrate that drugs that target the activity of the master kinases can obliterate tumor growth.