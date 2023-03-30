New report points to directed energy as the cause of 'Havana Syndrome’
According to Gizmodo, the US government has declassified a report by the Intelligence Community Experts Panel on what it has termed "Anomalous Health Incidents" (AHIs) that suggests the "Havana Syndrome," a neurological disorder plaguing US foreign service officers, could have been caused by a directed energy weapon.
The report was initially released to the government in September 2022, but its contents remained classified until now.
The government set up the panel to find out what causes the disorder, which first appeared in Cuba in 2016. Some symptoms are trouble hearing and remembering, severe headaches, sensitivity to light, nausea, and other problems that make it hard to do anything. "Pulsed electromagnetic energy" is mentioned in the report as a possible cause of the disorders.
It reads: "Electromagnetic energy, particularly pulsed signals in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics, although information gaps exist. There are several plausible pathways involving forms of electromagnetic energy, each with its own requirements, limitations, and unknowns. For all the pathways, sources exist that could generate the required stimuli, are concealable, and have moderate power requirements."
Despite some information gaps, the report says that pulsed electromagnetic energy in the radio frequency range is a plausible explanation for the disorder's main symptoms.
The report also speculates that this energy could be propagated with low loss through the air for tens to hundreds of meters and, with some loss, through most building materials.
It also rules out other possible reasons for the disorder, like environmental factors or illnesses already diagnosed. It states that psychosocial factors alone cannot account for the core characteristics of the syndrome. The report also says that ionizing radiation and chemical or biological agents can't explain the disorder's core symptoms.
The report's release follows an announcement on March 1st, 2023, where the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, and CIA Director, William Burns, told journalists that most "Havana Syndrome" cases could be attributed to environmental factors or conventional illnesses. But the recently declassified report calls "Havana Syndrome" a "unique neurosensory syndrome" that is "distinctly unusual" and "not reported anywhere else in the medical literature."
Mark Zaid, an attorney with the James Madison Project and a representative for some of the Havana Syndrome victims, believes the report suggests that the government is hiding something. Zaid told Salon that "the US government is covering up evidence as to what AHIs are." It is becoming apparent that these events were perpetrated by foreign actors or an experiment gone wrong."