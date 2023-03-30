New report points to directed energy as the cause of 'Havana Syndrome’

The report was initially released to the government in September 2022, but its contents remained classified until now.

The government set up the panel to find out what causes the disorder, which first appeared in Cuba in 2016. Some symptoms are trouble hearing and remembering, severe headaches, sensitivity to light, nausea, and other problems that make it hard to do anything. "Pulsed electromagnetic energy" is mentioned in the report as a possible cause of the disorders.

It reads: "Electromagnetic energy, particularly pulsed signals in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics, although information gaps exist. There are several plausible pathways involving forms of electromagnetic energy, each with its own requirements, limitations, and unknowns. For all the pathways, sources exist that could generate the required stimuli, are concealable, and have moderate power requirements."

Despite some information gaps, the report says that pulsed electromagnetic energy in the radio frequency range is a plausible explanation for the disorder's main symptoms.

The report also speculates that this energy could be propagated with low loss through the air for tens to hundreds of meters and, with some loss, through most building materials.