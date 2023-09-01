Innovative headband may detect signs of Alzheimer's in sleep

While Alzheimer's has no cure, early detection may allow for improved management of the disease, thereby potentially slowing its progression and improving the quality of life for those affected.

Researchers have now created a simple, lightweight headband device for the early diagnosis of this debilitating condition.

This innovative device was made possible through a collaborative effort of researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Washington University in St. Louis.

The newly created technology measures brain activity while we sleep in order to detect early indicators of Alzheimer's disease long before the condition starts to impact performance and memory.