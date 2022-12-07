A ‘heart attack on a chip’ device could lead to treatments for cardiovascular disease

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Understanding a heart attack through simulation

The device can simulate key components of a heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, in a practical, structured system. Researchers hope it will one day serve as a place to test for new heart drugs.

“This enables us to more clearly understand how the heart is changing after a heart attack. From there, we and others can develop and test drugs that will be most effective for limiting the further degradation of heart tissue that can occur after a heart attack,” said Megan McCain, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. She also developed the device with postdoctoral researcher Megan Rexius-Hall.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in U.S.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America. This disease caused nearly 700,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2020. The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease, which can lead to a heart attack. About 18.2 million American adults have coronary artery disease. A heart attack occurs when fat, cholesterol or other deposits reduce the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart.

If a patient survives a heart attack, there’s a chance that the individual can still be fatigued, sick, and possibly die from future heart failure. The reasoning behind this is because heart cells don’t regenerate like other muscle cells. Scarring can also develop, which weakens the heart muscles.

Researchers don’t completely understand the process of how heart cells in the healthy and injured part of the heart transmit messages to each other, and how they change after a heart attack. McCain and Rexius-Hall are hopeful that their device will help to uncover some of the mysteries of what happens after a heart attack. “Fundamentally, we want to have a model that can lead to a better understanding of heart attack injury,” said Rexius-Hall.