A heart attack may result in a rapid decline of brain cognitive decision abilities in later years, according to a recent study.

A group of researchers led by Johns Hopkins Medicine conducted a large-scale study to assess the link between heart and brain health in thousands of individuals.

The alarming results indicate that “the decline in global cognition after a heart attack was equivalent to about six to 13 years of cognitive aging.”

The large-scale study

For this comprehensive study, the researchers analyzed the health data of 30,465 adults collected between 1971 and 2019. Among them, 1,033 people had at least one heart attack, while 137 of them suffered from two.